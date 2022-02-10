Dr. Yogesh Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogesh Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yogesh Amin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
-
1
Akdhc - Pima8415 N Pima Rd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 551-1057
-
2
Arcadia Dialysis4021 N 30th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 957-2142
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
If you need a nephrologist look no further. Dr Amin is the kindest, most thorough doctor you will ever find. Trust me we have been to many doctors in many specialties and Dr Amin outshines them all by miles. You never feel rushed and he takes a genuine interest in you as a person beyond your medical concerns. I asked a question on the portal yesterday and would typically wait days before maybe hearing from a MA at any other practice. Dr. Amin called me himself less than 24 hours later. We love this man and what he gives to his profession and his patients. A very rare find.
About Dr. Yogesh Amin, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1770586646
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.