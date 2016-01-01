Dr. Yogen Saunthararajah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunthararajah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogen Saunthararajah, MD
Overview
Dr. Yogen Saunthararajah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Wales Coll Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8851Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yogen Saunthararajah, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- NIH
- U Hawaii
- U Wales Coll Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunthararajah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunthararajah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunthararajah has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunthararajah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saunthararajah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunthararajah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunthararajah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunthararajah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.