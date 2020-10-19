Dr. Yogendra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogendra Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yogendra Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Yogendra B. Patel, M.D., Inc.12980 Frederick St Ste J, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 364-1712
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Patel for 30 years. He has probably done 6 or more colonoscopies on me. He is the very best. Fast and totally painless.
About Dr. Yogendra Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1386706240
Education & Certifications
- Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.