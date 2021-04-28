Overview

Dr. Yogarajah Balarajan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Columbo and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and North Vista Hospital.



Dr. Balarajan works at Heart Center of Nevada in North Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.