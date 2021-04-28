Dr. Yogarajah Balarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogarajah Balarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yogarajah Balarajan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Columbo and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and North Vista Hospital.
Dr. Balarajan works at
Heart Center of Nevada1815 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste 110, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (888) 973-4461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart Center of Nevada - Centennial6850 N Durango Dr Ste 205, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (888) 973-0844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- North Vista Hospital
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctor Balarajan is an amazing cardiologist. Besides the fact that he is extremely knowledgeable he is also carrying, passionate, thorough and patiently will explain what needs to be done to get better and healthier again. Thank you so much Doctor Balarajan??
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1639168982
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University Of Columbo
- Cardiovascular Disease
