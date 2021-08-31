Dr. Yoganand Hiremath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiremath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoganand Hiremath, MD
Dr. Yoganand Hiremath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-5433
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Dr. Hiremath was awesome. I liked him the 1st time I him. Dr. Tan highly recommended him.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1952377863
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Hiremath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiremath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiremath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiremath has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiremath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiremath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiremath.
