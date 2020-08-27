Overview

Dr. Yoel Vivas, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Universisdad Central De Venezuela-Escuela Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Vivas works at Palm Beach Primary Care Associates in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.