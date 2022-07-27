Dr. Yoel Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoel Rojas, MD
Dr. Yoel Rojas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group2200 Northern Blvd Ste 201, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 439-5500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 504-3014Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Nassau University Medical Center
Recommending Dr Rojas to all my friends. He is amazing and knowledgeable in what he does and takes his time to listen and understand the patient needs.
About Dr. Yoel Rojas, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1497940811
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Nassau University Medical Center
- University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.