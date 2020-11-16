Dr. Brito accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoel Brito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yoel Brito, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Brito works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brito Health Care Corp.78 SW 13th Ave Ste 202, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 545-5353
-
2
Aventura Hospital and Medical Center20900 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (561) 997-0821
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brito?
Great understanding and knowledgeable doctor!
About Dr. Yoel Brito, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1437448271
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brito works at
Dr. Brito has seen patients for Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brito has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.