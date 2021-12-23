See All Physical Therapists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Yodit Tefera, MD

Physical Therapy
5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yodit Tefera, MD is a Physical Therapist in Columbia, MD. They completed their fellowship with Swedish Medical Center

Dr. Tefera works at Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Columbia, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    6300 Woodside Ct Ste E, Columbia, MD 21046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 505-7150
  2. 2
    Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    1145 19th St NW Ste 410, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 996-7474

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Yodit Tefera, MD

    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1508252974
    Education & Certifications

    • Swedish Medical Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    • University Of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore
    • Towson University
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
