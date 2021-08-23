Dr. Yocoima Plaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yocoima Plaza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yocoima Plaza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Atlantis5507 S Congress Ave Ste 110A, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 270-5217
HCA Florida Institute for Women s Health and Body4495 Military Trl Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 709-6827
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Wellington1395 S State Road 7 Ste 450, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 709-6823Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Plaza and her staff are all friendly, professional and provide great care. Very happy o found them
About Dr. Yocoima Plaza, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1861771008
Education & Certifications
- Winnie Palmer Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plaza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plaza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Plaza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Plaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plaza has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plaza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Plaza speaks French and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Plaza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.