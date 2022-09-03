See All Pediatricians in Sanford, FL
Dr. Yobanka Paez-Munoz, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yobanka Paez-Munoz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Paez-Munoz works at Nemours Children's Primary Care, Sanford in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Childrens Primary Care Sanford
    1149 Rinehart Rd Ste 110, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 915-6150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Viral Infection
Pediatric Overweight
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Viral Infection
Pediatric Overweight

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2022
    We love Dr Munoz. She provides the best care for my children. She also takes time to engage the child and let them share what is going on with them.
    M. Alvarez — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Yobanka Paez-Munoz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669772935
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yobanka Paez-Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paez-Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paez-Munoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paez-Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paez-Munoz works at Nemours Children's Primary Care, Sanford in Sanford, FL. View the full address on Dr. Paez-Munoz’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paez-Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paez-Munoz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paez-Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paez-Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

