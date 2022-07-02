Dr. Yoav Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoav Hahn, MD
Dr. Yoav Hahn, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dallas Otolaryngology Associates7777 Forest Ln Ste A103, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7600
- Medical City Dallas
I was having problems with ear wax and potential loss of hearing due to other conditions. Dr Hahn found the problem very quickly and informed me of the results of tests that were performed and what to do to correct the problem. He was very personable and very professional. He is a credit to the Dallas Ear Institute , Medical City , and the Medical Profession. His staff was equally personable , professional and very helpful. I recommend his office for anyone with medical ear problems.
About Dr. Yoav Hahn, MD
- Neurotology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1922082247
- Michigan Ear Institute
- University of California-Davis Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hahn speaks Hebrew.
