Dr. Yoav Hahn, MD

Neurotology
5 (123)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yoav Hahn, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Hahn works at Dallas Ear Institute in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cholesteatoma and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Otolaryngology Associates
    7777 Forest Ln Ste A103, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Cholesteatoma
Meniere's Disease
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 02, 2022
    I was having problems with ear wax and potential loss of hearing due to other conditions. Dr Hahn found the problem very quickly and informed me of the results of tests that were performed and what to do to correct the problem. He was very personable and very professional. He is a credit to the Dallas Ear Institute , Medical City , and the Medical Profession. His staff was equally personable , professional and very helpful. I recommend his office for anyone with medical ear problems.
    N. DeBlasi — Jul 02, 2022
    About Dr. Yoav Hahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    1922082247
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan Ear Institute
    Residency
    • University of California-Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoav Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Vertigo, Cholesteatoma and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

