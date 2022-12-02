Overview

Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Medical School - MDCM and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Barnavon works at Plastic Surgery Specialists of South Florida in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.