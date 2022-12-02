Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnavon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD
Overview
Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Medical School - MDCM and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Barnavon works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Specialists of South Florida1201 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnavon?
good
About Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1114972692
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - Mount Sinai Medical Center
- McGill University Medical School - MDCM
- University of Florida
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnavon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnavon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnavon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnavon works at
Dr. Barnavon has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnavon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barnavon speaks French, Hebrew and Spanish.
171 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnavon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnavon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnavon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnavon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.