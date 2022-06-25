Dr. Yoan Garcia, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoan Garcia, DMD
Dr. Yoan Garcia, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winter Garden, FL.
Dr. Garcia works at
Winter Garden Village Dental3311 Daniels Rd Ste 108, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 604-8429
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been coming here for 10 years. Dr. Garcia is outstanding! The work he has done has lasted for years. He is very patient, kind and understanding. My family will not go anywhere else. The best of the best!!
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
