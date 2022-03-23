Dr. Krauthammer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoaav Krauthammer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yoaav Krauthammer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 276-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I fired Honor Health's heart Dr. because of their lack of care and compasstion. I was lucky to be referred to Dr. Krauthammer. When he showed up in my hospital he told me he read my medical history and would work me into his schedule that afternoon. He explained the procedure in detail. I had complete confidence in his ability. I haven' met a doctor that cared about me as a patient like he did. The procedure took an hour. I went home that evening. He is the only doctor I will use for my heart health.
About Dr. Yoaav Krauthammer, MD
- Cardiology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krauthammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krauthammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Krauthammer has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Krauthammer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krauthammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krauthammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.