Dr. Ylli Alla, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Alla works at McLaren Macomb Family Medicine in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.