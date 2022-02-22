Dr. Yize Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yize Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Yize Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang is very professional doctor. He cares about his patients and is very through. I would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Yize Wang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Mandarin
- Male
- 1053576207
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
