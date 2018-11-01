Dr. Yixia Ye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yixia Ye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yixia Ye, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group31 Seymour St Ste 205, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 524-2610
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group256 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 696-2300Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ye?
She is a great doctor. I followed her from Greenfield to Westford because she is the doctor who can find the right medication for my pain.
About Dr. Yixia Ye, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1003104910
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ye works at
Dr. Ye has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ye speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ye. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ye.
