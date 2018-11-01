Overview

Dr. Yixia Ye, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Ye works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.