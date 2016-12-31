Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yiwu Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Yiwu Huang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center6300 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 765-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huang provided me with timely and speedy treatment options. He explained why the team at Maimonides Cancer Center and he needed to move quickly--my cancer was moving quickly! The treatment was successful and I am glad I found this doctor.
About Dr. Yiwu Huang, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1780798462
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Mc
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
