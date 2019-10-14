Overview

Dr. Yiu Tak Leung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Leung works at Jefferson Endocrinology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

