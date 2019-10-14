Dr. Yiu Tak Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yiu Tak Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Yiu Tak Leung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Rheumatology Associates225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Jefferson Rheumatology Associates211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leong is a very sensitive, empathetic doctor and an excellent doctor for rheumatoid arthritis! She is very through!
About Dr. Yiu Tak Leung, MD
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
279 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.