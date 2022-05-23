Dr. Yitzhak Haim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yitzhak Haim, MD
Overview
Dr. Yitzhak Haim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Haim works at
Locations
Central Florida Pulmonary Group PA1115 E RIDGEWOOD ST, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 841-1100
Comprehensive Therapy Service610 Jasmine Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 841-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He ran all the test and did everything right to diagnose my problem..wonder dr
About Dr. Yitzhak Haim, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1831178698
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haim has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haim speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.