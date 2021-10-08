See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Yitzhack Asulin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Yitzhack Asulin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They completed their residency with Stamford Hospital, Connecticut

Dr. Asulin works at The Insititute for Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    The Insititute for Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery
    145 S Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631 (201) 308-5591

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Cervicitis
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Asulin?

    Oct 08, 2021
    Dr. Asulin was God sent to me. After over 20 years of sufferring terrible, debilating menstruation cramps, hoing through IVF to have my children, being ignore by all OBGYN’s I went to, Dr. Asulin took my case seriously, sat down and let me speak for as long as it took, and then he spoke. He is kind, compassionate, intelligent and down to earth. I am 3 weeks post-op of my robotic hysterectomy and I can’t be happier. I had a very complex case from what he said, but his surgical skills are impressive. Please to all women reading, do not think you are crazy, or that your symptoms should be “normalized”!!!! I am forever grateful to Dr. Asulin and look forward to many more years of him as my doctor. Women do not be scared to speak up, and ask for different opinions. Thank you Dr. Asulin!
    Liza Rizo-Bartumeut — Oct 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Yitzhack Asulin, MD
    About Dr. Yitzhack Asulin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073752556
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stamford Hospital, Connecticut
    Residency
    Internship
    • OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY, NEWARK BETH ISRAEL MEDICAL CENTER, NEWARK, NJ
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yitzhack Asulin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asulin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asulin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asulin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asulin works at The Insititute for Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Asulin’s profile.

    Dr. Asulin has seen patients for Cervicitis, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asulin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Asulin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asulin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asulin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asulin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

