Dr. Yitzchak Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yitzchak Weinstock, MD
Overview
Dr. Yitzchak Weinstock, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Weinstock works at
Locations
-
1
Jose Ochoa, MD2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 442-0000
-
2
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic1010 S Ponds Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 442-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstock?
If you're looking for the best ENT Surgeon in the world, look no further than Dr. Yitzchak Weinstock! He was the answer to every (prayer) hesitation I had about going through with my thyoidectomy. He came highly recommended / He spoke frankly yet tactful. I didn't feel rushed/unqualified to understand the seriousness of my condition or procedure. He & his AAA+++ elite members of office staff/Anesthesiologist/surgical team were thorough and committed to insure a utmost successful surgery.
About Dr. Yitzchak Weinstock, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1568698017
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Memorial Hermann Hospital System
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstock works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.