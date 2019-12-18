Overview

Dr. Yitzchak Moshenyat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Moshenyat works at Advanced Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.