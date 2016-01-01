Overview

Dr. Yiting Yang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.