Dr. Yisrael Kadosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yisrael Kadosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yisrael Kadosh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Kadosh works at
Locations
-
1
Avinash C Gupta MD Facc637 RIVER AVE, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 504-8312
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadosh?
Dr.kadosh is easy to talk to.....he always fits the patient in...same day if it even seems like an emergency .....very thorough exams......its obvious he knows his stuff........very patient and kind.......i recommend him to anyone experiencing any type of heart disorder.
About Dr. Yisrael Kadosh, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1417917907
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadosh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadosh works at
Dr. Kadosh has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kadosh speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.