Dr. Yirae Ort, MD
Overview
Dr. Yirae Ort, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Ort works at
Locations
Ort MD Facial Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery1260 116th Ave NE Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 200-5890Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Ort to discuss possible options to treat signs of aging on my neck - which has bothered me for years. I appreciated her honest, realistic approach and that she didn’t try to encourage a more aggressive treatment like a neck lift. Instead she suggested FaceTite and a little chin lipo which I ended up doing. It’s been over a month, and I’m so glad I did it. While I still have the neck of a 40-something, it feels more toned and tightened, and while subtle - I feel like the clock has been turned back a few years. Dr. Ort is great at what she does, highly recommend. Everyone in the office is great, very friendly and professional.
About Dr. Yirae Ort, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Oral & Maxillofacial surgery
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ort has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ort accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ort works at
Dr. Ort speaks Korean.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ort. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ort.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.