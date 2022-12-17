See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Yirae Ort, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yirae Ort, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Ort works at Ort MD Facial Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ort MD Facial Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    1260 116th Ave NE Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 200-5890
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Facial Deformity
Cosmetic Conditions
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I went to Dr. Ort to discuss possible options to treat signs of aging on my neck - which has bothered me for years. I appreciated her honest, realistic approach and that she didn’t try to encourage a more aggressive treatment like a neck lift. Instead she suggested FaceTite and a little chin lipo which I ended up doing. It’s been over a month, and I’m so glad I did it. While I still have the neck of a 40-something, it feels more toned and tightened, and while subtle - I feel like the clock has been turned back a few years. Dr. Ort is great at what she does, highly recommend. Everyone in the office is great, very friendly and professional.
    About Dr. Yirae Ort, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 8 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1336409481
    Education & Certifications

    • The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
    • Oral & Maxillofacial surgery
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yirae Ort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ort has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ort accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ort works at Ort MD Facial Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ort’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ort. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ort.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

