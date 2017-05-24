Overview

Dr. Yiqun Hui, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Hui works at BasiCARE Medical PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Food Poisoning and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.