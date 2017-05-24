Dr. Yiqun Hui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yiqun Hui, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
BasiCARE Medical PC13631 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-7890
Yiqun Hui MD PPLC13633 37th Ave Ste 3D1, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 888-9268Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
If you need an allergist who is knowledable, patient and kind then please visit Dr.Yiqun Hui. She takes the time to get to know the Patient. Her staff are also friendly and very helpfull.
About Dr. Yiqun Hui, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Peking Union Medical College
- Peking University
- Allergy & Immunology
