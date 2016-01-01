Dr. Yiping Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yiping Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yiping Rao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Vcu Med Center
Locations
Digestive Care Center of Virginia267 Medical Park Blvd, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 373-6802
Digestive Care Center of Virginia5231 Hickory Park Dr Ste D, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 373-6911Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Yiping Rao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1811916836
Education & Certifications
- Vcu Med Center
- Gesinger Med Center
- Gastroenterology
