Dr. Yiping Fu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yiping Fu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent listens to patient answers all questions. Appointment was not rushed.
About Dr. Yiping Fu, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1043205107
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu has seen patients for Bronchoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fu speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
