Dr. Yinyin Devoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yinyin Devoe, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Dr. Devoe works at
Utica Park Clinic Pain Management8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 220, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 579-2791
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
I had my 2nd appointment May 29th. Bone Cancer is very painful. She shows concern for her Patients.
About Dr. Yinyin Devoe, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Cantonese, Malay and Mandarin
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- The Queens University of Belfast in Northern Ireland
- Family Practice
Dr. Devoe has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devoe speaks Cantonese, Malay and Mandarin.
