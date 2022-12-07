See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (37)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ooi works at North Texas Neurosurgical And Spine Center in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists
    800 5th Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 250-4280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Brain Tumor
Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting
Adult Brain Tumor
Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cavernous Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ooi?

    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr Ooi saved my dads life. He was willing to listen and think outside the box to help my 81 year old dad.
    Susan Wood — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ooi to family and friends

    Dr. Ooi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ooi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi, MD.

    About Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Fukien, Malay and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356632202
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neuroendovascular Surgery/Neurointerventional Radiology, University of California, Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Neurological Surgery, University of California, Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery, University of California Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ooi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ooi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ooi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ooi works at North Texas Neurosurgical And Spine Center in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ooi’s profile.

    Dr. Ooi speaks Fukien, Malay and Mandarin.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ooi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ooi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ooi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ooi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.