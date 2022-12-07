Dr. Ooi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi, MD
Overview
Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ooi works at
Locations
Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists800 5th Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-4280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ooi saved my dads life. He was willing to listen and think outside the box to help my 81 year old dad.
About Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Fukien, Malay and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Neuroendovascular Surgery/Neurointerventional Radiology, University of California, Los Angeles
- Neurological Surgery, University of California, Los Angeles
- General Surgery, University of California Los Angeles
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ooi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ooi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ooi speaks Fukien, Malay and Mandarin.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ooi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ooi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ooi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ooi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.