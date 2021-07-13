Overview

Dr. Yingxue Zhang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from The Third Military Medical University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at Inova Medical Group - Hematology Oncology in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.