Dr. Tao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ying Tao, MD
Overview
Dr. Ying Tao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tianjin Medical University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Elizabeth Primary Care LLC240 Williamson St Ste 506, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 305-7118
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ying Tao, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1265402812
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Tianjin Medical University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tao has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Dementia and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tao speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.