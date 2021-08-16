Dr. Ying Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ying Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ying Hu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
Main Line Healthcare Vascular Specialists in Wynnewood100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 222, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-1922
Lankenau Heart Group - Philadelphia Chestnut Street1015 Chestnut St Ste 1402, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (610) 649-1922
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was very understanding and sympathetic. She listened to my concerns and gave me an alternative she is the best
About Dr. Ying Hu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1134370018
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.