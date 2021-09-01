Dr. Ying Chi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ying Chi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ying Chi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Chi works at
Locations
-
1
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (562) 598-1311MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
OC Hand Surgery at Hoag Health Center Tustin Legacy15000 Kensington Park Dr Ste 350, Tustin, CA 92782 Directions (714) 434-3518
-
3
Orange County Hand Surgery Specialists, Inc.11190 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 434-3518
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chi?
Dr. Chi was an attentive and professional doctor when I came to see her about a painful condition in my left thumb. Other doctors had dismissed my problem previously, but Dr. Chi took the time to listen to my concerns. Ultimately, she determined that it was a glomus tumor and did an outstanding job removing it in surgery. It turns out that this condition is rare, so it speaks to Dr. Chi's experience that she identified it even prior to surgery. I'm impressed with this physician and definitely highly recommend her!
About Dr. Ying Chi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1518178169
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine Med Ctr UC Irvine
- Henry Ford Hlth Scis Ctr/Henry Ford Hosp
- Loyola University Hospital
- University of Washington
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chi works at
Dr. Chi has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chi speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.