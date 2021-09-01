Overview

Dr. Ying Chi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Chi works at SSMDINC in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.