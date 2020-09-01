Overview

Dr. Yin Luk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Luk works at UF Health Leesburg General Surgery in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Alhambra, CA and City of Industry, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.