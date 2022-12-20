Overview

Dr. Yin Kan-Hwee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health and Sciences University - MD|Oregon Health and Sciences University-Md and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kan-Hwee works at Plastic Surgery Specialists of South Florida in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.