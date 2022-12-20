Dr. Yin Kan-Hwee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kan-Hwee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yin Kan-Hwee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yin Kan-Hwee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health and Sciences University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kan-Hwee works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery Specialists of South Florida1201 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 645-2772
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, great bedside member, very skilled!
About Dr. Yin Kan-Hwee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1932319076
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - Oregon Health and Sciences University|General Surgery-Oregon Health and Sciences University|Plastic Surgery Resident, Cleveland Clinic,
- Oregon Health and Sciences University - MD|Oregon Health and Sciences University-Md
- Plastic Surgery
