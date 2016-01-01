Dr. Ding has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yilei Ding, MD
Overview
Dr. Yilei Ding, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pasco, WA. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Ding works at
Locations
Tri Cities Community Health515 W Court St, Pasco, WA 99301 Directions (509) 547-2204
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yilei Ding, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Chinese
- 1932595634
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ding accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ding speaks Chinese.
