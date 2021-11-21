Dr. Yan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yijun Yan, MD
Dr. Yijun Yan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Guilford Neurologic Associates Inc.912 3rd St Ste 101, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 273-2511
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I am sooooooo impressed with Dr. Yan. I have not been as impressed, as I was with Dr. Yan. My wife had Dr. Stiefel since she was 16, and she is now 68 years old. Dr. Stiefel retired, and she has had Dr. Willis, and now, he is retiring, supposed next year. My wife, Ms. Marsha LYNN Myers, now wants Dr. Yan to take her as a client, now, or when Dr. Willis retires. Dr. Yan is the most pleasant doctor you will find, anywhere.
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Yan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yan has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.