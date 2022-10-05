Dr. Yijun Fan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yijun Fan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yijun Fan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Fan works at
Locations
Tmsa -rheumatology8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 580, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-5703
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fan has been my doctor for years. I started out with Dr Cheatham. Very good RA doctor. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Yijun Fan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Mandarin
- 1336161751
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Meharry Med Sch
- Beijing Medical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fan works at
Dr. Fan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fan speaks Mandarin.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.