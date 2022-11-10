Overview

Dr. Yijun Cheng, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Cheng works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.