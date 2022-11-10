Dr. Yijun Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yijun Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Yijun Cheng, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1048
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1048Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1048
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cheng is a compassionate doctor. He spends time with you and answers your questions and explains answers. He does not rush through appointments. He’s truthful and caring.
About Dr. Yijun Cheng, MD
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013058213
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Anemia and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
