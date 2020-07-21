See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Overview

Dr. Yijun Chen, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at Torrance Primary & Specialty Care in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Torrance Primary & Specialty Care
    3500 Lomita Blvd Ste M100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 21, 2020
I had my gastric sleeve surgery with Dr. Chen at UCLA COMET at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on April 23, 2019. I weighed in at 262 lbs. Today, over a year later, I am nearly 100 lbs down. Recovery was as expected with some soreness and fatigue, but I had zero nausea and to this day have not thrown up once since the surgery. I'm able to eat any type of food or have any type of drink without issue, just I can't have too much of anything. I feel happier and healthier. Having this surgery is one of the best decisions I've ever made right next to having it done by Dr. Chen.
V Grant — Jul 21, 2020
About Dr. Yijun Chen, MD

  • Bariatric Surgery
  • English, Mandarin
  • 1285860023
Education & Certifications

  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
  • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
  • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
  • THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yijun Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chen works at Torrance Primary & Specialty Care in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

Dr. Chen has seen patients for Obesity, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.