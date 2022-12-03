Dr. Yijia Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yijia Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Yijia Chu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic & Reconstructive1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:15pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chu?
Dr. Chu was friendly, knowledgeable, and professional. He explained the procedure before and then step by step as he preformed It.
About Dr. Yijia Chu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1538487673
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Mandarin.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.