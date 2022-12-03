Overview

Dr. Yijia Chu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Chu works at SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.