Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yili Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yili Huang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group1881 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (347) 889-5901
Expressway Pharmacy4620 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 865-7061Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Huang several times and every time I visit him he take care of me better than the previous time. He is a very intelligent doctor and a very good human being. I wish him the best of health and lots of happiness as well.
About Dr. Yili Huang, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Shanghanese
- 1093967184
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- NYU
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Murmur and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Shanghanese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
