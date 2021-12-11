Dr. Yih Kok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yih Kok, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yih Kok, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Southern California Heart Ctr506 W Valley Blvd Ste 100, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (213) 687-3341
- Garfield Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He was honest and respectful. Plus he saved my life.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Burmese and Cantonese
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kok has seen patients for Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kok speaks Burmese and Cantonese.
