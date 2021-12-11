Overview

Dr. Yih Kok, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Kok works at Southern California Heart Ctr in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.