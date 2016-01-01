Dr. Chen Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yih Chen Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yih Chen Lin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Chen Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Nicholas Koehler P.A.5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 236-5250Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen Lin?
About Dr. Yih Chen Lin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1245404441
Education & Certifications
- OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen Lin works at
Dr. Chen Lin has seen patients for Wegener's Granulomatosis, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen Lin speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.