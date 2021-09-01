See All Ophthalmologists in Mountlake Terrace, WA
Dr. Yicheng Chen, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yicheng Chen, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Chen works at Proliance Retina in Mountlake Terrace, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA and Kent, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Proliance Retina
    6100 219th St SW Ste 480, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-3850
  2
    Proliance Retina
    1229 Madison St Ste 1660, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-3850
  3
    Proliance Retina
    321 Ramsay Way Ste 107, Kent, WA 98032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-3850
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Retinal Hemorrhage
Chorioretinal Scars
Treatment frequency



Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Yicheng Chen, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1124314653
    Education & Certifications

    • The Retina Institute
    • Montefiore Med Ctr/Albert Einstein College
    • Harvard Medical School/ Mt. Auburn Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yicheng Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

