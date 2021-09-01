Overview

Dr. Yicheng Chen, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Chen works at Proliance Retina in Mountlake Terrace, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA and Kent, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.