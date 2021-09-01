Dr. Yicheng Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yicheng Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Yicheng Chen, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Proliance Retina6100 219th St SW Ste 480, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Directions (206) 215-3850
-
2
Proliance Retina1229 Madison St Ste 1660, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-3850
-
3
Proliance Retina321 Ramsay Way Ste 107, Kent, WA 98032 Directions (206) 215-3850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Chen is wonderful. He very knowledgeable and takes the time to explain the results of your examination. He and his team are very professional and run a very efficient office.
About Dr. Yicheng Chen, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1124314653
Education & Certifications
- The Retina Institute
- Montefiore Med Ctr/Albert Einstein College
- Harvard Medical School/ Mt. Auburn Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.