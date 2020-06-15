Overview

Dr. Yi Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care - East Meadow in East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.