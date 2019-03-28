Overview

Dr. Yi Zhang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHN L DOYLE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Zhang works at SJP Cardiovacular Specialists in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Pulaski, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.